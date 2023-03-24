Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Up 7.9 %
OTCMKTS:TKGBY opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TKGBY)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.