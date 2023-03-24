Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Up 7.9 %

OTCMKTS:TKGBY opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

