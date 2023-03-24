TZP Strategies Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TZP Strategies Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter.

About TZP Strategies Acquisition

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.