U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Insider Sells $1,788,000.00 in Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,013,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:USX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $6.03.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Xpress Enterprises

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 5,853.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

