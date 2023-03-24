Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $66.74 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $66.74 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.22777806 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,255,691.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

