Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 2.0% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.26. 532,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,408. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

