United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.6% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:UPS opened at $185.29 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.13. The company has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.
United Parcel Service Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.
United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.08.
Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service
In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.
