United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.12

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 33998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on USM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

United States Cellular Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 22.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 630.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at $825,000. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

