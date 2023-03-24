United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $7.38. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 4,137,071 shares.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.