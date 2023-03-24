United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

United States Steel Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $45,765,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 163.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

X stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.20. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

