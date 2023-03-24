United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.29.
X has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
X stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.20. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.23%.
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
