Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UTI. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE UTI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,885. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 78,889 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $519,878.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 381,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,660.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 40,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 61.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.