Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

UNM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $37.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Unum Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 514.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

