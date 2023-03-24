Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Capitalization Tops $44.25 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $44.25 million and approximately $224,841.65 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $4.43 or 0.00015775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

