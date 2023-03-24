Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 14th

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.
Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of UBA opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
