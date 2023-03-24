Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 14th

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UBA opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 440,567 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 953.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 156,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after buying an additional 124,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.