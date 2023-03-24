V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $24.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VFC. Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of V.F. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.22.

NYSE VFC opened at $20.44 on Monday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

