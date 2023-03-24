Vai (VAI) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Vai (VAI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $55.26 million and $19,276.64 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003475 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00350160 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,153.47 or 0.25450843 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

