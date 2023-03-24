Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Trading Down 0.3%

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU – Get Rating) was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.44). Approximately 45,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 29,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.60 ($0.44).

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

About Valeura Energy

(Get Rating)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.