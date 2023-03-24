ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.50

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 8.90 ($0.11). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 272,782 shares traded.

ValiRx Stock Up 8.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.88 million, a PE ratio of -296.67 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ValiRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a small molecule that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other hormone associated solid tumours comprising breast and ovarian cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.