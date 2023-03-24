Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 5,764 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $96,636,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,705,002 shares of company stock valued at $519,305,954. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

