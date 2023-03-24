Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $148.43. The company had a trading volume of 493,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

