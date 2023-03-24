Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Chico Wealth RIA’s 7th Largest Position

Chico Wealth RIA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,107,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,953,759. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

