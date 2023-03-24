Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,517 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 29.2% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,559,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 73,207 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 290,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 57,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

