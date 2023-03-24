Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VWO opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

