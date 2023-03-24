Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Moller Financial Services’ 5th Largest Position

Moller Financial Services cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 6.2% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $19,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $179.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $213.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.20.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

