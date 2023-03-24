Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:VONG)

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VONG stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

