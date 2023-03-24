Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.321 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VONV stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 21,228.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

