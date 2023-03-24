Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

VTWV opened at $114.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 12-month low of $112.44 and a 12-month high of $145.70.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 94,304.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 51.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 168.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,017 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

