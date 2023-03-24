Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.652 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund stock opened at $175.56 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $208.52. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.67.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

