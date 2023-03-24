Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $30,753,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.74. 1,021,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,464. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.