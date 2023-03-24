Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $30,753,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.74. 1,021,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,464. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.37.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
