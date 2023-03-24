Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

