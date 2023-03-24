Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is BLB&B Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $179.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.