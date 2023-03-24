Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.91. The stock had a trading volume of 951,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,900. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

