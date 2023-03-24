Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Trading Down 0.9%

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.30 and last traded at $76.95. Approximately 68,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 75,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,620,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,375,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,270.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 59,469 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after buying an additional 55,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 42,361 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.