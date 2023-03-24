Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,596,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 952,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,538. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

