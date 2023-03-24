Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 5,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 9,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Vanstar Mining Resources Trading Up 7.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

