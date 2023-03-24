Venus Achieves Market Cap of $73.50 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $4.96 or 0.00017572 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $73.50 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,806,583 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

