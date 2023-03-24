Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up to $12.89

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $13.15. Veradigm shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 57,817 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus raised Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

Veradigm Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.