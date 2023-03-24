Verge Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $46.38 million and approximately $618,412.91 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,192.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00333100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.00587762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00073482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.85 or 0.00451965 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,205,950 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.