Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Trading 3.5% Higher

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.54. 100,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 588,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 432,928 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,108,295.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,342,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,397,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $230,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,106,064 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 432,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,108,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,342,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,397,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,983 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

