Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $26.36. Approximately 157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NENTF shares. Bank of America downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Viaplay Group AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 322 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Viaplay Group AB (publ) alerts:

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.