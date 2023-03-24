VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 44,065 shares.The stock last traded at $58.84 and had previously closed at $59.44.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $776.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $64.82.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)
