VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 44,065 shares.The stock last traded at $58.84 and had previously closed at $59.44.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $776.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $64.82.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,713,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,341,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after buying an additional 58,152 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

