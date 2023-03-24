VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29.02 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $29.02 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00352555 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,195.29 or 0.25624967 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010008 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

