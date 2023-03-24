Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.27% of Leggett & Platt worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $30.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

