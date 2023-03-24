Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,658 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 3.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $46,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $425.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.