Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 422,341 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422,341 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TTEC by 61.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in TTEC by 702.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTEC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TTEC. Cowen dropped their target price on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

TTEC Trading Up 0.2 %

TTEC Announces Dividend

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $86.65.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

TTEC Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.