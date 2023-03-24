Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 65,049 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,317,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,049 shares during the quarter. Paya accounts for about 2.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 3.27% of Paya worth $33,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Paya in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Paya in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Paya by 13.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYA. Raymond James cut shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Paya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

