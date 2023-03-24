Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,555 shares during the quarter. Ebix accounts for approximately 2.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $28,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ebix by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ebix by 3.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ebix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ebix from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
