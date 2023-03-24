Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,555 shares during the quarter. Ebix accounts for approximately 2.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $28,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ebix by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ebix by 3.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ebix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ebix from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Ebix Stock Performance

Ebix Profile

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $420.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.42. Ebix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.