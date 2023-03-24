Visium Technologies (NASDAQ:VISM) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Visium Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISM – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 3,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 24,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Visium Technologies Stock Down 24.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

About Visium Technologies

(Get Rating)

Visium Technologies, Inc is a provider of cyber security visualization, analytics, and automation. It operates in the traditional cyber security space, as well as in the cloud-based technology and Internet of Things spaces. The firm provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services to support commercial enterprises and government’s ability to protect their data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.