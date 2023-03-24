Visium Technologies (NASDAQ:VISM) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Visium Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISM – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 3,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 24,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Visium Technologies Stock Down 24.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.
About Visium Technologies
Visium Technologies, Inc is a provider of cyber security visualization, analytics, and automation. It operates in the traditional cyber security space, as well as in the cloud-based technology and Internet of Things spaces. The firm provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services to support commercial enterprises and government’s ability to protect their data.
