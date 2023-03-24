Vistas Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Trading Up 11.9%

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 20,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 4,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Vistas Media Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69.

About Vistas Media Acquisition



Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

