Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) PT Lowered to $16.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 192.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Vor Biopharma stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,700. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $211.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

Featured Articles

