VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Down 6.5%

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 334,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 77,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

VR Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14.

About VR Resources

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Bonita property that consists of 83 claims in two main blocks covering an area of approximately 686 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Big Ten project, which consists of 117 claims covering an area of approximately 2,417 acres in Nye County, Nevada; and the Ranoke property consisting of 360 claims in one contiguous block covering 7,400 hectares in northern Ontario.

